Capital still awaits for mechanized solid waste management system

The federal capital is still giving a shabby look due to stinking garbage heaps and overflowing sewers at its several streets and markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal capital is still giving a shabby look due to stinking garbage heaps and overflowing sewers at its several streets and markets

The stench emitting garbage dumpsters, installed by the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) at almost every corner of the streets, are stuffed with different kinds of waste materials, creating nuisance for the residents of Islamabad who have been complaining the problem for the last several years.

Expressing their dismay over the prevailing unhygienic sanitary condition, they blamed the MCI's sanitary workers and some shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the drains that eventually choke the already ineffective sewage system installed in the capital.

Majeed Haider, a resident of sector F-6, said the garbage was not being collected timely from the installed dumpsters that creating odour in the area.

"We are forced to shut windows and doors during night to avoid stinking smell emitting from dumpsters due to green waste being dumped in them, especially during rainy seasons," he pointed out while urging the departments concerned to clean the trash trolleys regularly.

Another resident of sector G-6, Khalid Abbasi said drain water, during rainy seasons, covered the whole streets and roads, but the authorities had been consistently neglecting the issue.

Contrary to the ground situation, an official of the authorities concerned said the government had decided to take effective steps to improve sewage system, adding, the government had also decided to come up with a technical plan in the new Master Plan.

He said the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on regular basis and the MCI was ensuring collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the capital including Blue Area, Supermarket and others.

He said the corporation had been facing an acute shortage of sanitary workers and funds. The government official urged the traders and citizens to cooperate with IMC staff to resolve the cleanliness issue and several concerns of the city.