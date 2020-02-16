UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Still Lack Of Waste Dumping Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Capital still lack of waste dumping site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :In an age of advanced technologies to recycle garbage and generate energy, the Federal capital still lacks a permanent landfill site to scientifically dump trash for ensuring a clean and green environment.

For the last four decades, the civic agency had proposed several areas including Kuri landfill to permanently dump the garbage in the city, but the waste is still being dumped in a residential area of I-12 sector.

Last year, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had selected a location near Sangjani to set up the facility on a permanent basis due to its suitable topography, but it could not even initiate the construction work on the site due to official hiccups.

Senior official of MCI told, the land near Sangjani, spreading over 70 acres, was selected due to its minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors.

It would also be ensured that the under groundwater of the area is not polluted by dumping of around 750-800 metric tons of garbage and municipal solid waste per day, he added.

He said the idea of the waste-to-energy plant could not be materialized as the solid waste of Islamabad contained moisture.

However, he said the department was considering other options to recycle the total generated trash.

About the Sector I-12's residents' facing problems due to nauseating smell emitting from the overflowing landfill site of the area, the official said they had cleared all the land, especially along the IJP road.

He claimed that it had buried around over 1,260,000 tons of garbage at a temporary landfill site.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road SITE All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

21 minutes ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.