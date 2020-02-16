Capital still lack of waste dumping site

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :In an age of advanced technologies to recycle garbage and generate energy, the Federal capital still lacks a permanent landfill site to scientifically dump trash for ensuring a clean and green environment.

For the last four decades, the civic agency had proposed several areas including Kuri landfill to permanently dump the garbage in the city, but the waste is still being dumped in a residential area of I-12 sector.

Last year, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had selected a location near Sangjani to set up the facility on a permanent basis due to its suitable topography, but it could not even initiate the construction work on the site due to official hiccups.

Senior official of MCI told, the land near Sangjani, spreading over 70 acres, was selected due to its minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors.

It would also be ensured that the under groundwater of the area is not polluted by dumping of around 750-800 metric tons of garbage and municipal solid waste per day, he added.

He said the idea of the waste-to-energy plant could not be materialized as the solid waste of Islamabad contained moisture.

However, he said the department was considering other options to recycle the total generated trash.

About the Sector I-12's residents' facing problems due to nauseating smell emitting from the overflowing landfill site of the area, the official said they had cleared all the land, especially along the IJP road.

He claimed that it had buried around over 1,260,000 tons of garbage at a temporary landfill site.