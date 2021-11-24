UrduPoint.com

Capital To Get Another Drug Addicts' Rehabilitation Center: Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:48 PM

Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitation center: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Shah Wednesday said that the government would open one more center in the federal capital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Shah Wednesday said that the government would open one more center in the Federal capital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Addressing a drug-burning ceremony organized by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here, he said "We are fighting to eliminate the drug menace from the country effectively but there are only three drug rehabilitation centers which are extremely insufficient for treatment of the patients." Among others, the ceremony was attended by the diplomatic staff, students of universities, schools, and colleges besides renowned actors. Drugs worth billions of Dollars were burned at the end of the event.

The minister asked the private sector people, having enough resources, to come forward and play their role in establishing such facilities in the country so that timely treatment and rehabilitation of the treatment could be carried out efficiently.

The federal government alone could not deal with the problem as there were six million drug addicts in the country as per the year 2012-report, he said adding the federal and provincial departments, and masses would have to make joint efforts to purge the menace of drugs from the society.

He asked the masses especially the youth to join hands with the government to eliminate drugs from society and ensure the safety of future generations.

The minister also stressed cutting the supply line besides taking measures for the drug reduction demand, with special focusing on the awareness-raising and rehabilitation of drug addicts in the society.

"We are not the drug-producing state, but a victim of drugs." The minister appealed to the young generation to wage a holy war against the drug and work together to make Pakistan a drug-free state. "We have to fight on a war-footing against the menace by joining hands with each other," he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had devised the first-ever Anti Drug Narcotics Policy at federal, provincial, and district levels to fight against the menace with collective efforts.

Pointing out the shortage of ANF staff, the minister said that 4,000 staff was not enough to fight this hazard.

He also congratulated ANF Director General Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo for arranging the drug-burning ceremony.

On the occasion, the DG ANF said that a drug burning ceremony was an annual event in which drugs that recovered by the law enforcement agencies by putting their lives in danger to secure the future of the country's next generation.

He said Pakistan was working with the United Nations and neighboring countries to control drug traffickers.

The DG said the money being collected from the drug was used in terrorist activities.

He also informed the ceremony participants that the two jawans of the ANF had embraced martyrdom in Balochistan province while fighting with the smugglers.

He said the ANF was in the practice of holding regular seminars in educational institutions to create awareness among the students against drug use.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shortage Balochistan United Nations Drugs Young Money Event From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Means of production prices fall in China

Means of production prices fall in China

8 minutes ago
 CM Punjab condoles with Sh Rashid

CM Punjab condoles with Sh Rashid

8 minutes ago
 CDA to retrofit traditional sodium street lights t ..

CDA to retrofit traditional sodium street lights to standard LEDs lights

8 minutes ago
 India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, total rise ..

India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 34,535,763

8 minutes ago
 DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make ..

DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make it more competitive in market ..

11 minutes ago
 Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.