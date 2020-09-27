Capital to get hospital for cleft lip, palate patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Capital will soon get a specialised hospital to provide free reconstructive surgery services to the poor patients, suffering from cleft lip and palate.

"Land for the hospital has already been acquired and the association expects philanthropists will participate in setting up the hospital," said Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLPA) M. Aftab.

Talking to the media, he said the initiative, taken by the ICLPA, was meant to provide general treatment to the children with deformities along with post-care health facilities.

He said the organisation had been providing free surgical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of philanthropists and affluent personalities. Regular camps and operations were being arranged around the year and patients were welcome to get in touch. "There are few challenges which require support mainly of dedicated volunteers who can continue and expand endeavour, increase financial support to sustain the noble cause," said M. Aftab. The ICLPA is a group of volunteers who devote their services to bring hope and happiness in the lives of deprived section of the people. Nearly 10,000 children with deformities are born every year in Pakistan and alarmingly about 200,000 children with these deformities are waiting for treatment.

The ICLPA president said they could immediately start the construction work as and when the matter of acquiring piece of land is settled. A committee has been formed to handle the land's issue. The Association had been working on the task for years. About the gravity of the disease, he said as per estimate, out of every 530 live births, one Pakistani child is born with a cleft lip or a left palate, or both who could be cured with timely proper care. "The ICLAPA also offers services such as instructing mothers on how to feed newborns with cleft lips and cleft palate, besides providing speech therapy and dental treatment of patients, " he noted. M. Aftab further said they had been sensitizing the masses about these congenital defects. He hoped that well-to-do of the society would come forward to support the organisation to serve the cause of ailing humanity. The Association comprises a group of volunteers working for this noble cause. About the disease, he said the delay in timely treatment of cleft lip and palate patients could lead to further complications. They need to be treated at a very early stage age 3-4 months. He said the plastic surgery camps were arranged to examine and treat registered patients from all regions of Pakistan. The registration was carried out all around the year. The experts regularly check previously operated and treated patients.