Capital to have 4 more citizen facilitation centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The government would set up four more Citizen Facilitation Centres in the federal capital to offer them one-stop solution of their problems including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station.

"Four more citizen facilitation centres will be established in the capital city to ensure speedy redressal of public issues through one window solution," Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the special desk for overseas Pakistanis at Police Facilitation Centre, Islamabad F-6, the minister lauded the efforts of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police for setting up the centre on modern lines.

"Materialization of such initiatives depict that we are moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent of public welfare," he remarked.

Before the commencement of the cabinet meeting, Ijaz Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned every minister about the initiatives taken by their ministries for the public welfare.

He said the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad police were taking several initiatives that were aimed at public facilitation and resolving their problems instantly.

To a query, he said the ICT police was recruiting more traffic personnel in Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the capital's roads.

"When we come to canal, we will cross it," he said while responding to the queries of about the plan of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for marching towards Islamabad this month.

In my opinion, he said the Jamiat Ulema-e�Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief would not launch the 'Azadi march' in the current month.

The minister said Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who had been striving to run the country on pattern of the Madina state.

He said the government was bringing reforms in seminaries and introducing the syllabus that would help them become a constructive part of the society.

"We are just adding the subjects like Maths, Science, English and History in madrassas' syllabus," Ijaz Shah replied to another question.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assumed the power after getting people's mandate and would remain in the power till it had the public's confidence.

He said it was the right of the opposition to criticize the government while the latter was supposed to perform and deliver.

Special Assitant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said the special desk for expats was set up in the facilitation centre to ensure swift resolution of the overseas Pakistanis' issues.

The initiative, he said was taken by the ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the ICT Police.

He said the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been deputed over the special desk to establish a strong connectivity among the departments concerned for resolving expats' complaints on fast-track.

The move was the part of efforts made by the government to facilitate the expatriates, besides encouraging their investments in real estate sector of the country, he added.

In response to high number of land grabbing complaints lodged by Pakistani expatriates on Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and Call SarZameen App, he said the ministry had planned to set up the facility in police stations of ever city after its complete success in Islamabad.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the ministry had drafted the rules for setting up fast-track courts in Islamabad that would help resolve the property disputes of the overseas Pakistanis within months.