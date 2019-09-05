Capital to have all model police stations by 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All police stations of the capital would be converted into model police stations with best atmosphere to address the public complaints on immediate basis and as per their satisfaction and law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : All police stations of the capital would be converted into model police stations with best atmosphere to address the public complaints on immediate basis and as per their satisfaction and law.

"Seven police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while work is in process to convert rests of the police stations into model police station. Islamabad would have all model police stations by 2020 having the best friendly environment for public to interact with police" an official source in Islamabad Police told APP here Thursday.

He said that Islamabad police would be made exemplary police force as per vision of the incumbent government as several measures were underway to improve the performance of Islamabad police.

In order to improve the performance of Islamabad police and to make it more public friendly and service oriented, the official source said that infrastructure of police station has been improved. He said that one window service has been introduced for the citizens by establishing modern reporting rooms staffed by specially selected and trained personnel in almost 14 police stations.

Four Police Stations in City Zone, five in Saddar Zone, three in Rural Zone and two in Industrial Area zone have been established with special reporting rooms, modern equipment i.

e. computers connected with internal working network of ICT Police, fax machines, photocopies. Telephones, LCDs, Air Conditioners, CCTV Cameras, fire extinguishers, comfortable and sufficient sitting space for public convenience.

Since establishment of the present government, an effort is underway to erase corruption from top to bottom within the department. In this regards, an internal accountability cell has been established and a committee headed by a senior officer has been constituted to initiate departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within the department.

He said that ICT Police conducts courses and training for capacity building of its officers in Police Training school located at ICT Police lines, Islamabad. These courses include Basic Recruit Training Course, Lower School Course, Intermediate School Course, Refresher Courses and Modules and Practical Policing Courses, he added. He said that Quick Response Force has been established which would ensure a more professional response to tackle emergencies.