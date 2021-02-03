Capital to have new look; 10,000 flower saplings being planted

Federal capital would have a new look in spring as Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started planting roses and seasonal flowers on a large scale to enhance the natural beauty of the city before upcoming spring

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal capital would have a new look in spring as Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started planting roses and seasonal flowers on a large scale to enhance the natural beauty of the city before upcoming spring.

According to a press release issued here, 10,000 saplings were being planted and new beds of various designs are being prepared on Shahra-e-Dastur, Seventh Avenue, Zoo Chowk, Margalla Road and other major highways.

Artificial flower stands are also being constructed for further decoration of the city.

The present administration of CDA has initiated extensive measures to make the Islamabad a flourishing city.

Not a single flowering plant has been planted in Rose and Yasmin Garden since 2009, however, the current administration is now planting 10,000 roses of 50 varieties in the garden.

The civic body is trying to paint the entire city in the colors of spring, in this regard, a modern and very beautiful design of flower beds is being prepared in Zoo Chowk.

In order to further enhance the natural beauty of the city, natural flower as well as artificial flower stands are being prepared on major highways in spring.