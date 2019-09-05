Capital to have new traffic laws from Oct 1, complying with Intl' standard

The federal government has decided to introduce traffic laws in Islamabad from October 1, complying with the international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government has decided to introduce traffic laws in Islamabad October 1, complying with the international standards.

The decision was taken during a meeting and Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah had given approval to introduction of new traffic regulations as per international standard, according to an interior ministry source.

Under the new regulations, a driving licence would be suspended after issuance of challan for three times.

Fines will be imposed on smoking while fastening of seat belts would be mandatory for those sitting on the front seats of a car.

In addition, the law would enable disciplinary action against the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Duty Officer in case of traffic jam without any proper reason.

The source said that social media campaign would be started to raise awareness about new traffic regulations, which would be implemented from October 1, 2019.