Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the Federal capital would have one regulatory system aimed at improving governance of the city to provide equivalent facilities to all residents living in urban and rural areas.

"Some of the important decisions in this regard would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan soon for formal approval," he said adding that the prime minister had already accorded approval in principal, but formal approval is yet to be done.

Addressing media after launching the tree planting campaign here, the minister said legislation would be made after taking approval from the PM to improve governance and to ensure one regulatory system of the city.

He said unlike past, there would be one Islamabad instead of two when one was owned by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the other was owned by the residents who had to arrange basic facilities such as water themselves.

After legislation, he said the discrimination would be abolished as the rural union councils would also enjoy the same facilities as in the sectoral areas of the city.

He said private housing societies in the capital city have played important role in providing housing facilities to the people but many of them were openly violating laws and the residents have complaints against them for not providing basic facilities.

The private housing societies say they had no authority and the CDA is of the view that it is a private society and does not come under their domain," he remarked.

But, he said after the legislation, all such problems would be resolved and all residents would get similar facilities.

The minister said during the present government number of development activities were started in the capital city.

"Work on four hospitals in the city has already been started, streets, roads are being developed, and four new colleges are being constructed in NA-54 constituency," he added.

Asad said water shortage had been the longstanding issue of Islamabad residents which is going to be resolved soon as a project for supplying 100 million gallons per day from Gazi Brotha was near completion.

He said the water shortage problem in the city would be resolved before next summer.

The minister said planting trees was not the sole responsibility of the government but people should also participate in the tree planting campaign by planting at least two trees in their vicinity.