Capital Turns Green & White Ahead Of Pakistan Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Capital turns green & white ahead of Pakistan independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Like every year, Pakistan Independence day celebrations 2020 are in full swing across the country including Federal capital with all the streets, bazaars, buildings were decorated with green and white illuminations and colorful buntings.

All the iconic buildings were also decorated with colorful flags, buntings and in the night all historical buildings and sites will be decorated with colorful lights to highlight love for motherland as huge crowds of citizens were witnessed around illuminated buildings in evening.

With the Azadi day celebrations just a day away, the federal capital is wearing green and white look with illuminated LED lights and national flags were hoisted at important buildings and cars which is griping the attention of patriotic citizens to express their love for the country.

A huge rush of citizens were seen at makeshift stalls, selling national flag, buntings, posters stickers and candles which is the main attraction for youth who are busy in decorating their cars, motorcycles, homes.

Talking to this scribe of APP, he said the business of these items at all big stores as well as roadside vendors has now reached to its peak, which shows the zeal of people belonging to all ages.

A roadside vendor said, printers and makers of bindings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business. They are also making arrangements to dispatch these items to other areas of the country to meet demand of people.

The most enthusiastic youth were busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day, he added.

Ali Ahmad a citizen said ahead of Azadi day, people wear green and white colour dresses, decorate their places, buildings and offices with flag, badges, posters and colorful lighting to show their love to their country.

The sparkling colourful lights on all buildings really add to the excitement for citizens to celebrate Azadi day, said Fozia Zia.

Many shops, vehicles and motorcycles on all roads could be seen decorated with green and white colour flags in the city, said another citizen.

