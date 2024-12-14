Capital University Convocation: Over 1269 graduates awarded degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Convocation for Graduates of 2024 of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held at Convention Centre Islamabad wherein 1269 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Bioinformatics, Biosciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology and Doctor in Pharmacy (PharmD) will be awarded degrees.

The chief guest was chairman security and exchange commission Aqif Saeed, whereas Executive Director CUST Prof Sohail afzal presided the ceremony.

Prof. Dr.Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of University in his inaugural speech, welcomed the graduating students for their presence in this memorable and happy occasion and declared this event as a significant milestone in their lives.

He highlighted the contribution made by the University in the field of higher education.

"Education plays a vital role in economic development of country.It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development" he added.

Akif Saeed, while delivering his keynote address, said education plays a vital role in the economic development of the country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development. Nowadays, modern technology should be adopted by students to meet the challenges of 21st century.

"We should act like an educated nation to solve our problems and demonstrate our abilities to meet the challenges of the high-tech era."

In this Convocation 33 graduates awarded PhD degrees; including 16 in the field of Management Sciences, 8 in the field of Engineering, 4 in the field of Computing, 4 and 05 in the field of Biosciences.

PhD graduates who received PhD degrees includes; Maria Mashkoor, Wasim Nasir, Maria Mashkoor, Nosher Wan Khan, Anam Tariq, Haris Bin Khalid, Muhammad Hassaan, Syeda Nawazish Arooj, Ghazia Khoula Qureshi, Fizzah Khalid Butt, Aamna Batool, Syed Muhammad Hamza Abid Wasti, Ramsha Zakaria, Waseem Akhter, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rameeza Andleeb, Munibah Munir, and Umer Niaz in the field of Management Sciences; Muhammad Usman Tahir, Azmat Saeed, Ahmad Mahmood, Samana Batool and Samra Kanwal in the field of Electrical Engineering; Saheeb Ahmed Kiani and Shummaila Rasheed in the field of Mechanical Engineering; Muhammad Waqas Zaffar in the field of Water Resource Management; Najam Ul Hassan, Fakeeha Jafari, Humaira Liaqat and Bilal Ahmad in the field of Computer Science; Anam Tariq, Sana Ilahi, Shahid Hussain, Hina Ahsan and Amna Naheed Khan in the field of Biosciences and Bioinformatics.

The 72 position holders students from different departments were awarded 32 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze medals.

The ‘Jinnah Gold Medal’ was awarded to best graduate of the Convocation khadeeja Iqbal of BBA program, on her overall distinguished performance in curricular and extracurricular activities.