Capital Value Tax collection goes up by around 11,000% in 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The capital administration has collected Rs 215 million on the pretext of Capital Value Tax (CVT) , witnessing an increase of around 11,000 percent in 2019 as compared to the corresponding year.

"The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has collected only Rs 9,600,000 CVT from 2013 to 2018 due to law suits filed by some people in the courts to avoid this tax , Deputy Commissioner," Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

The CVT recovery had seen phenomenal growth last year due to persistent efforts of the local administration which had won the legal battle against those who wanted to evade the CVT, he added.

He said following the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the city admin was intending to collect Rs 1 billion in lieu of the CVT in 2020.

To a query, he said the ICT administration was ought to collect the CVT, introduced by the Federal board of Revenue, on the sale and purchase of properties within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The administration had also recovered Rs 21 million in terms of advance and gain taxes.