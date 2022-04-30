Capital wears deserted look as working natives move to hometowns

The capital city wore a deserted look as most of the natives, settled here for job purposes, have left for their home towns to celebrate the religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their families and relatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The capital city wore a deserted look as most of the natives, settled here for job purposes, have left for their home towns to celebrate the religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their families and relatives.

The hustle and bustle of the city faded away after a number of natives moved to their hometowns after performing duties on Saturday which was declared as working day by the government recently.

The government has although announced the four Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from Monday to Thursday however the natives have clubbed the weekly holiday of Sunday (May 01) before eid and the weekend holidays (May 7-8) after the festival assuming restoration of the Saturday off while taking one leave of Friday (May 6).

"I left for my hometown Bahawalpur through public transport to visit my parents and celebrate the upcoming Eid festival. I took a single leave of Friday from my office and will stay with my parents for maximum days", Amina Sohail, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, "I bought all the essentials including dress, shoes but could not manage to buy bangles and henna till the last minute due to rush in markets which I would buy at my hometown now".

"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is very important for me as I get more time to spend with my parents after remaining busy in job outstation", she said.

Tehreem Khan, a resident of the capital city said that Eid is the only occasion when we find time to visit our friends but most of them left the city to celebrate the festival with their relatives in towns so we cannot enjoy the occasion to its fullest.

"We have planned to arrange barbecue party out door by inviting our relatives who lives within the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to enjoy the festivity", she said.

It is a routine matter for most of the natives living in Islamabad to leave for their hometowns on the occasion of Eid as well on other important occasions to spend quality time with their loved ones and celebrate the festival in the fullest manner.

The main markets, public places and other recreational points in the capital gives a deserted look and lose its charm till the return of the natives.

"This is very happy day for me. I will get to see my children after one whole year while I celebrate Eid with them," said Ikram Ahmad, a government employee, who was on his way to Swat.

It is very difficult to visit my hometown frequently due to the nature of my job and increasing fares during the prevailing price hike situation but it is the occasion of Eid when I always visit my family.

