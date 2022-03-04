Capital witnesses decline in crime incidents during Feb: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) spokesman on Friday said that the Federal capital had witnessed a significant decline in crime incidents during the month of February.

"A clear reduction of up to 17 percent in crime incidents, both the crimes against persons and crimes against property, during the month of February 2022 due to effective policing measures, hard work of the cops and swift action on Emergency 15 calls," he said.

Talking to APP he said, crime reflects a major dip in the incidents of bike theft, burglary, dacoity, general theft, street robbery, vehicle theft and house/shop robbery which reduced by 10 percent, 64 percent, 93 percent, 03 percent, 54 percent, 27 percent and 19 percent respectively.

In pursuance of directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said the Eagle Squad had shown considerable improvement in overall performance.

Operations Division of ICT Police made a strong crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug peddlers resulting in a decrease in crime.

The Eagle Squad officials deployed in different areas of the city checked 36,541 bikes and shifted 2858 bikes to police stations without documents. Similarly, the squad checked 14,348 cars, 19,746 suspected persons and recovered 44 different weapons. Six snatchers were also arrested, recovering 730,000 rupees looted cash.

He said the Islamabad Police was committed to reduce crime in the city, following SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran crime prevention strategy.

He maintained that numerous criminal gangs involved in heinous crimes were also arrested and sent to jail adding that this effective strategy would be continued to further reduce crimes in the capital city .