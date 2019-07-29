Capital witnesses more than 30% decline in heinous crimes, National Assembly Body apprised

National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Monday that efforts of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police were bearing fruits as more than 30 per cent decrease in heinous crimes has been witnessed during last eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Monday that efforts of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police were bearing fruits as more than 30 per cent decrease in heinous crimes has been witnessed during last eight months.

The Committee, chaired by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz was also informed that overall there has been 10 per cent decrease in crimes in Federal Capital during the period.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs, including, Sher Akbar Khan, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Secretary Interior and representatives of Ministry of Law and Justice and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

In a briefing on performance of ICT Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security), Waqar Chohan apprised the meeting that around 1483 cases of different nature of heinous crimes were registered during November 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 while during November 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, the number of such registered crimes was 1909.

Giving further details, he said the number of registered dacoity cases was 266 during last eight months while 393 such cases were registered during same period last year.

Similarly, 188 cases of burglaries were registered during last eight months and 262 such cases were registered during same period last year.

The number of registered murder cases was 73 during last eight months and 72 such cases registered during same period last year.

Capital police registered 263 cases of theft during last eight months while the number of such cases was 368 during same period last year.

Moreover, the meeting was further informed that during last eight months Capital police registered 415 cases of vehicle theft while the number of such registered cases was 563 during same period last year.

The Chairman of the Committee, Raja Khurram directed the Police to further improve its performance and ensure resolution of people's grievances through adopting more steps at areas level.

Similarly, on issue of alleged action against cabins/kiosks in Islamabad, Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz informed the meeting that a special committee has been formed by Minister for Interior on the matter.

He said the basic objective was to streamline the cabins/kiosks system in Capital as majority of them were misusing the facility.

Sheikh Ansar said the owners were directed to follow a same design of kiosks but they violated the rules.

Moreover, following another option, 235 kiosk holders were being offered an alternative places in other areas of the Capital.

Earlier, the Chairman deferred discussion on proposed amendments in different Bills till next meeting of the Committee due to absence of senior officer from Ministry of Law and Justice.