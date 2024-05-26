Capital women embrace E-scooter, redefine travel norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Electric-scooters are revolutionizing urban mobility in Islamabad, particularly for women, by offering a sustainable solution to traffic congestion with zero emissions and low costs. This trend reflects a broader global shift towards environmentally friendly and economically viable e-vehicles. As the city embraces this transformative trend, it moves closer to a cleaner, more inclusive future.

E-scooters are dismantling barriers for women in the Federal capital, providing them with the means to commute to classes, offices, and other engagements without relying on time-consuming public transport or costly ride-hailing services.

According to data from the Excise and Taxation Department, from May 2023 to May 2024, a total of 62,397 motorbikes were registered, with 780 under the Names of women. This surge in registrations among women marks a notable shift in transportation trends, reflecting growing interest and participation in motorbike ownership.

The Statista, which gathers statistics and market data on Pakistan, in its recent figures about country's growing E-Scooter-sharing market shows that Pakistan is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected that by 2024, the revenue for this market will reach US$507.60k.

This growth is expected to continue, with a 24.36% annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028), resulting in a projected market volume of US$1,214.00k by 2028.

Zainab, a student at Riphah University, shared her experience with APP, expressing satisfaction with her new electric scooter. She highlighted the convenience of charging at home and the ease of reaching destinations on time without waiting at bus stops.

This newfound independence has brought her a sense of freedom and relief.

Similarly, working journalist Farah Naz emphasized the practical solution e-scooters provide for daily commutes, particularly for women, bypassing long waits at bus stops and congested traffic, saving time and money.

Kashif Javed, business Development Manager of Metro E-Vehicles, highlighted the rapid transition from petrol bikes to e-vehicles, noting a growing interest among people, particularly students and professionals. The conversion of traditional fuel bikes to electric scooters is also growing, he remarked.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, a former Director of WWF, appreciated this change, noting the contribution of e-scooters to Islamabad’s efforts towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, as they emit zero tailpipe emissions.

Dr. Khalid Walid, Head of the Energy Unit at the Sustainable Development Program (SDP), along with Tuaha Adil, Research Economist at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), collectively emphasized the economic and environmentally friendly advantages of electric vehicles (EVs).They pointed out the immense pressure on foreign exchange reserves due to the transportation sector's oil consumption, highlighting the potential savings and environmental benefits of adopting e-scooters.

E-scooters are changing how we navigate cities, empowering women, saving money, and promoting eco-friendliness. With more adopting this electric trend, the capital’s transportation future looks brighter and cleaner.

