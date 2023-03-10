Capital worn flowery look with onset of spring season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :With the onset of the spring season, the capital city has worn a flowery look to celebrate the joyous colorful season associated with the blooming flowers, pleasant breeze and reinvigoration.

Spring is the time of new beginnings, characterized by blooming flowers, the awakening of animals from hibernation to nest and reproduce, the migration of birds towards warmer climates, and is the planting season too., Like other parts of the country, a number of activities including Jashan-e-Baharan festivals, flower and birds show and family galas are arranged in the Federal capital to welcome the onset of the spring season and for a long these festivals have become an important feature in the Calendar.

Different educational and cultural institutions, as well as the city administration of the federal capital, have started arranging different colourful activities to mark the beginning of the spring season after passing off the chilly winter season.

According to weather experts, the duration of the spring season has been reduced due to climatic changes affecting globally like in Pakistan.

Spring is a season which has an emotional value also due to which the literature of all languages especially urdu describes this season in unique and captivating ways.

Traditionally in literature spring is the symbol of love, joy, spirituality, melancholy and most importantly the beginning of a new life for a person after suffering at the hands of the 'cold world of autumn' while in contemporary Urdu poetry, spring also has elements of happiness, beauty, optimism and sorrow.

Talking to APP renowned poet and writer, Arshad Meraj said spring symbolizes rebirth, hope and happiness but it also is a time of memories which takes us towards the nostalgia of old times.

He said the spring season enchanted the poets and literature lovers towards expressing their feelings as the blooming flowers buzz and the whistle of the birds encourage the creative séance of the individual.

He said the literature of the sub-continent depicts the spring season with so many variations and most of the prominent poets of Urdu and Persian has describes the season in so many different ways which add colours to this season as well as the poetry.

Farooq Husain Shah, a PhD scholar of Urdu literature said spring is the season of festive mood, rendering trilling birds, murmuring streams, and caressing breezes and it also brings out an inspiration and creative spirit for poets and sensitive people.

He said although the people of east are considered as more sensitive and have special association with nature but the literature of other languages also depicts the spring season is many different ways.