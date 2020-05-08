UrduPoint.com
Capital's 10 Police Stations To Be Equipped With High Technology: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Capital's 10 police stations to be equipped with high technology: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said a pilot project would be launched soon to equip 10 police stations of Islamabad with high technology.

The minister, in a video message, said he was given a task of modernizing the Islamabad Police by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting held here today.

"We will complete the given task in six months," he added.

The minister said the latest technology would be utilized to improve the performance of Islamabad Police, particularly their role towards public service.

He said during the meeting, the prime minister was informed about the upcoming projects, including building of Agriculture Mechanical Complex in Pakistan and Bio-technology Park in Jhelum. The PM was also apprised of the administrative issues and difficulties related to the projects.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly appreciative of the Ministry of Science and Technology for its contribution towards the development of science and technology.

`"Science and technology today has become a huge brand due to the patronage and support of the Prime Minister Imran Khan", he said.

