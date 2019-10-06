ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has handed over the possession of five intra-city wagon stands in the Federal capital to a successful bidder without receiving full payment of the bid amounting to Rs 40.2 million along with taxes, causing heavy loss to the national exchequer.

The operational rights of the mini wagon stands in sectors G-6, G-9, G-10 and others, were been given to the Saddat Travels by the DMA on August 30 in a sheer violation of the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the open auction held in February.

Confirming the development, a DMA official requesting anonymity told APP that the issuance of the possession letters to the company without receiving full payment was violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

According to the TORs, signed by the every bidder before participating in the bidding process, he said the successful bidder (Saddat Travels) could collect the public transport entry fee at the five terminals for a period of three years after payment of the bid's total amount along with taxes within the stipulated time.

On completion of the first year, the contract payment would increase by 10 percent of the total bid value for coming years, he added.

He said the company had only paid 25 per cent of the contract's total value via two pay orders of Rs 5.5 million and Rs 5 million respectively.

Besides, the total bid amount along with taxes the company was also to deposit 10 percent of the contract amount as security fee, he added.

However, the contractor had submitted an affidavit to the DMA Director for accepting three open cheques amounting to over Rs 10 million as a guarantee, he said.

The official said astonishingly the project manager issued the possession letters to the company without receiving the full bid amount.

Meanwhile, some social activists and members of the transporter associations after finding the anomalies in the transfer of the stands' possession, have taken up the matter with authorities concerned.

Malik Saeed Kausar, a transporter told APP that they had lodged two separate complaints with the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

"The company's contract should be cancelled as it has not abided by its some clauses which are related to the mode of payment," he added.

He said DMA Director Zafar Iqbal had been made party in a complaint for the issuance of the possession letters to Saddat travel on submission of an affidavit in which the owner had requested for the payment of outstanding dues in installments.

Interestingly, the mayor has forwarded a complaint to Zafar Iqbal who is the main person behind the scam, Kausar alleged.

When contacted, the DMA director declined to comment over the issue.