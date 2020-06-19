ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has continued its surveillance taking serious notice of shortage of the medicine, tablet Dexamethasone of all strengths in some pharmacies in the Federal capital.

Earlier through a notification, all the pharmacies have been asked to ensure the uninterrupted supply and availability of the medicine at the prevalent rates.

The medicine will be sold only to consumers with valid prescription having stamp and signature of a registered medical practitioner having Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registration number on it.

Moreover, for every sale, the pharmacies and retailers will keep a copy of prescription and ensure entry into the sale register for purposes of record and audit by the Assistant Commissioners.

Similarly, sale of medicine at inflated or exorbitant rates or the sale in bulk or its artificial shortage by hoarding will be cognizable under profiteering and hoarding Act 1977, the Drug Act, 1976 and the Schedule-II of the DRAP Act, 2012.

All the Assistant Commissioners have been directed to make inspections and conduct audit of the pharmacies in their areas of jurisdiction with further instructions to ensure uninterrupted supply of the medicine Dexamethasone and its sale to consumers with valid prescriptions.