UrduPoint.com

Capital's Air Quality Healthy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Capital's air quality healthy

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Federal capital's air quality on Friday was reported healthy despite dry weather and development projects on two major roads of the metropolis.

Air pollution in the metropolis remained low since the onset of the Spring season as prolonged rainy weather helped in containing air pollutants ration in the atmosphere.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated a reduced ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and the air quality was healthy. The Agency is responsible to ensure the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.

5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 14.3 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the NEQS of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles was one of the leading cause of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology

Recent Stories

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

47 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

3 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

3 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.