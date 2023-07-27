ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital is healthy for the consecutive third day with a peaceful and soothing ambiance embracing clouds hovering over Margalla Hills National Park with a light drizzle kissing the foothills of Himalayas on Thursday.

The air pollution in the metropolis remained low since the onset of the recent monsoon spell as prolonged rainy weather helped in containing air pollutants ration in the atmosphere.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated a reduced ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and the air quality was healthy. The Agency is responsible to ensure the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 14.49 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes. The NO2 remained 8.5 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 7.96 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles was one of the leading cause of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.