Open Menu

Capital's Air Quality Healthy For Third Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Capital's air quality healthy for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital is healthy for the consecutive third day with a peaceful and soothing ambiance embracing clouds hovering over Margalla Hills National Park with a light drizzle kissing the foothills of Himalayas on Thursday.

The air pollution in the metropolis remained low since the onset of the recent monsoon spell as prolonged rainy weather helped in containing air pollutants ration in the atmosphere.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated a reduced ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and the air quality was healthy. The Agency is responsible to ensure the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 14.49 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes. The NO2 remained 8.5 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 7.96 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles was one of the leading cause of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

9 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan