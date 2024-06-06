Open Menu

Capital's Air Quality Moderate

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Capital's air quality moderate

The federal capital residents on Thursday reported moderate air quality as the atmospheric contaminants were less than the national threshold after a repeated incidents of forest fires and gusty weather in the evening time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Federal capital residents on Thursday reported moderate air quality as the atmospheric contaminants were less than the national threshold after a repeated incidents of forest fires and gusty weather in the evening time.

The air quality was moderate as the air pollutants ratio in the atmosphere was below the permissible limits of the national environmental quality standards of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) as per its daily air quality data.

It is responsible for ensuring the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 32.32 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was lower than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality moderate.

PM 2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes.

The NO2 remained 11.45 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 12.07 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles were one of the leading causes of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology From

Recent Stories

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Kar ..

Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..

7 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

8 minutes ago
 Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for join ..

Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations

8 minutes ago
 Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

27 minutes ago
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girl ..

UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai

27 minutes ago
 Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted m ..

Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply

27 minutes ago
 FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Paki ..

Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..

27 minutes ago
 Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new ..

Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar

5 minutes ago
 PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan ..

PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan