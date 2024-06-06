Capital's Air Quality Moderate
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The federal capital residents on Thursday reported moderate air quality as the atmospheric contaminants were less than the national threshold after a repeated incidents of forest fires and gusty weather in the evening time
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Federal capital residents on Thursday reported moderate air quality as the atmospheric contaminants were less than the national threshold after a repeated incidents of forest fires and gusty weather in the evening time.
The air quality was moderate as the air pollutants ratio in the atmosphere was below the permissible limits of the national environmental quality standards of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) as per its daily air quality data.
It is responsible for ensuring the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.
The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 32.32 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was lower than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality moderate.
PM 2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.
The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes.
The NO2 remained 11.45 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 12.07 microgrammes per cubic meter.
The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles were one of the leading causes of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.
Recent Stories
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar
PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries7 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations8 minutes ago
-
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai27 minutes ago
-
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a factory fire27 minutes ago
-
Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar5 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to reconstruct 2.1 m houses for rehabilitating 12.6 m flood hit people: CM7 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti-Congo virus spray campaign in Nushki5 minutes ago
-
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..24 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Media Literacy and Responsible Journalism held5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug dealers, seize hashish4 minutes ago