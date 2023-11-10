Open Menu

Capital's Air Quality Moderate As Hazardous Ambient Pollutant Ratio Below Permissible Limits

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The air quality of the Federal capital was recorded moderate on Friday as the air pollutants' ratio in the atmosphere was below the permissible limits of the national environmental quality standards of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency after the maiden rainfall since the onset of fall season lashed out the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated a reduced ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and the air quality was moderate. The Agency is responsible to ensure the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained 24.56 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes. The NO2 remained 7.53 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 13.5 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles was one of the leading cause of bad air quality. Industrial emissions were already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

When calculated at the Air Quality Index (AQI) calculator of AirNow the PM2.5 concentrations revealed an AQI of 77 leaving the air quality status to be moderate which left the sensitive groups, people with mainly respirator and heart diseases, elderly and children mostly at high risk of contracting respiratory or health complications due to air pollutants in the atmosphere.

The experts urged the people belonging to the sensitive group to avoid prolonged and heavy exertion outdoors.

