Capital’s Air Quality Plummets As Ambiance Turns Murky Amid Smog Risk
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The air quality of the Federal capital has started deteriorating with advent of fall season that left the ambiance murky with increasing pollution, dust and vehicular emissions raising alarm bells for smog risk.
The federal capital since 2018 started witnessing smog onset after the start of winters that left the city’s air quality unhealthy and hazardous during peak days recording beyond permissible ratio of air pollutants.
This year would embrace the sixth season of deadly smog in the federal capital, whereas the only environmental watchdog Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA)’s National Laboratory mandated to record the ratios of different gases and pollutants level in the atmosphere has not been sharing any air quality data since August.
According to the IQAir, US-based air quality monitoring company that also provides tech-based air quality monitoring and purifying solutions, the Air Quality Index (AQI) or ambient pollutants’ ratio in the air quality showed Islamabad’s air as unhealthy with US AQI of 176 (96 microgrammes per cubic meter) which was more than twice the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter and 19.2 times more than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.
It had identified particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) as the main pollutant, which is a health hazardous air contaminant, 11 times smaller than a human hair strand.
According to the IQAir, persons with health complications like heart diseases, hypertension, also elderly and young kids should avoid prolonged outdoor visits, physical exertions and wear a mask to prevent direct impacts of air pollution.
When contacted, the EPA officials remained unavailable for their official version on the matter.
Abdullah Malik, a banker working in Aabpara told APP that his daily travel to office is a sensational ordeal as at one hand he enjoys the lush green beauty of the federal capital and simultaneously on the other side inhales bad air that is clearly palpable as he felt heavy breathing and coughing while travelling. He said the vehicular traffic during the routine and peak hours was increasing in the federal capital with no decline in number and also the emissions that are equally rising as the sky remains murky from morning till evening.
A senior pulmonologist at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Doctor Zia ul Haq said respiratory diseases during winters surge due to dry and cold air.
He added that the dry and cold air also damages the respiratory tract, causing infection and damaging the breathing organs.
Pulmonologists usually advise the elderly above 50 or patients with chronic heart, kidney, and lung diseases to get the flu vaccine during the extreme winter season to avoid respiratory diseases.
Pulmonologists advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor visits during the evening and morning timings of cold weather. In case of an emergency outdoor visit, people should properly cover their faces and eyes by wearing face masks and coverings. It is necessary to ensure the intake of warm fluids, such as warm water and hot tea, etc. to control damage to the respiratory tract amid bad weather and air quality.
/395
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO for maintaining peace, order in Tank1 second ago
-
DC Abbottabad launches "Open Door Policy" to address public issues10 seconds ago
-
Conference on role of tech in education assessment starts tomorrow10 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of Senate session till Friday morning10 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for bribe10 minutes ago
-
90 arrested, 14 shops sealed10 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tell court15 minutes ago
-
Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign in DIKhan20 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injured in road accident20 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic plan for Pak-England cricket match20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt implements minimum wage of Rs 37000 monthly for employees20 minutes ago