Open Menu

Capital's Air Quality Unhealthy As PM2.5 Ratio Beyond Permissible Limits

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The air quality of the Federal capital was recorded an unhealthy on Sunday as the air pollutants ratio in the atmosphere was beyond the permissible limits of the national environmental quality standards of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency as dry and cloudy weather clouted the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated an increased ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and the air quality was unhealthy.

The Agency is responsible for ensuring the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained at 52.6 microgrammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 mic-programs per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material, and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

The ratio of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide (NO2&SO2 respectively) also remained below the NEQS that were mostly produced during the industrial emissions from the factories involving complex and extraordinary chemicals' use in production processes. The NO2 remained 6.4 microgrammes per cubic meter and SO2 was 17.36 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA officials claimed that the vehicular emissions due to increased automobiles was one of the leading cause of bad air quality.

Industrial emissions have already subsided due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

When calculated at the Air Quality Index (AQI) calculator of AirNow the PM2.5 concentrations revealed an AQI of 143 leaving the air quality status to be unhealthy for sensitive group which left the people with mainly respiratory and heart diseases, elderly and children mostly at high risk of contracting respiratory or health complications due to air pollutants in the atmosphere.

The experts urged the people belonging to the sensitive group to avoid prolonged and heavy exertion outdoors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Technology Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan