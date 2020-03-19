UrduPoint.com
Capital's Art Galleries Seem Deserted Due To Social Distancing

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Capital's art galleries seem deserted due to social distancing

Art galleries in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were facing halt in their activities amid the increasing health situation in the country due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Art galleries in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were facing halt in their activities amid the increasing health situation in the country due to coronavirus.

Many art galleries in capital such as National Art Gallery of Pakistan, National Council of the Arts (PNCA), media studios in Lok Virsa, Aks Art Gallery, Tanzara Art Gallery, Gallery 5, FACE Foundation and National College of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi have been shut down or working with few numbers of staff.

Amid pandemic of coronavirus, all the cultural activities at main art institution have already been cancelled following government's instruction of avoiding the gatherings.

The precautionary measures have been adopted in the view of increasing number of affected people from coronavirus in the country.

