ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :After being deserted due to social distancing for a while, art galleries in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were using social media for their art activities amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

Amid pandemic of coronavirus, all the cultural activities at main art institution were halted but many art galleries such as Nomad, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Theater Wallay were using Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Whatsapp as a tool to remain relevant on art scene of twin cities.

Nomad Art Gallery, earlier this week, organized an online painting exhibition displaying the work of painter and author Ahmed Habib. The exhibition aimed at contributing towards the fund meant to assist people affected by pandemic of COVID-19. In this online exhibition, paintings were posted on the social media pages of the Gallery.

PNCA was also using its Facebook page YouTube channel by arranging online concerts to support those junior artists who were out of work due to lockdown.

PNCA also arranged an online short movie competition to depict the life of those quarantined at their homes days. This competition was won by art group Theater Wallay. Theater Wallay also provided healthy entertainment including recitation of poetry of famous urdu poets and story reading for kids on their YouTube channel.

Many of the art galleries in capital such as national art gallery of PNCA, media studios in Lok Virsa, Aks Art Gallery, Tanzara Art Gallery, Gallery 5, FACE foundation and National college of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi have already been following government's instruction of avoiding the gatherings.

The precautionary measures have been taken in the view of increasing number of effected people from corona virus in the country as these institutions have either been shut down or working with few numbers of staff.

