Capital's Budget Chunk Goes To Roads, Hospital & Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

From uplift of roads, a 200-bed hospital, tourism facilitation centre to a model prison the Budget 2019-20 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is all about the development of key areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :From uplift of roads, a 200-bed hospital, tourism facilitation centre to a model prison the Budget 2019-20 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is all about the development of key areas.

The Koral to Rawat section of Islamabad Expressway that regularly witnesses heavy traffic congestion, has received Rs 425 million. For ICT's other roads and pavements, Rs 350 million have been allocated.

To boost capital's tourism potential, Rs 160 million have been earmarked for promotion and marketing about the tourist points. Also, 'Aiwan-e-Sayahat' - a tourism facilitation centre, will be established in Sector F-5/1 for which Rs 40 million have been allocated for feasibility study.

For establishment of a 200-bed hospital in the capital, an amount of Rs 10 million has been allocated for the feasibility out of the total estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

At Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, a hospital waste management system will be set up with installation of incinerators with a cost of Rs 56.8 million. Also, Rs 30 million have been allocated for installation of refrigerators for mortuary at the same hospital.

For construction of new Secretariat blocks at Constitution Avenue and an office building of National Accountability Bureau, Rs 100 million each have been allocated. The mosque at Pakistan Secretariat will be upgraded with an allocated amount of Rs 103 million.

Uplift of Gulshan-e-Jinnah flats situated in the heart of capital will be done with an amount of Rs 25 million.

For construction of 48 family suites in Islamabad, Rs 10 million have been earmarked for land acquisition and construction out of the total estimated cost of Rs 289.8 million.

Additional family suites for the Members of Parliament will be constructed including 500 servant quarters at Sector G-5/2 with this year's earmarked amount of Rs 50 million, out of the total estimated Rs 2908 million.

For construction of a model prison in capital's Sector H-16, Rs 400 million have been allocated.

The Diplomatic Enclave in Red Zone will get an administration block, quarter guard, barracks, horse stable and a parade ground with an amount of Rs 406 million, of which Rs 50 million have been allocated for this year.

