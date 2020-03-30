UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital's Cultural Activities Halted Due To Social Distancing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Cultural gatherings such as concerts and exhibitions in art galleries of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were facing a halt amid the Coronavirus spread in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Cultural gatherings such as concerts and exhibitions in art galleries of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were facing a halt amid the Coronavirus spread in the country.

Many art galleries in capital such as national art gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), media studios in Lok Virsa, Aks Art Gallery, Tanzara Art Gallery, Gallery 5, FACE foundation and National college of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi have been shut down or working with few numbers of staff.

Amid pandemic of Coronavirus, all the cultural activities at main art institution have already been cancelled following government's instruction of avoiding the gatherings.

The precautionary measures have been taken in the view of increasing number of effected people from corona virus in both the cities.

Local administrations are working hard day and night to ensure peace and supply of food and essential items to the citizens while they are confined in their home amid novel virus outbreak.

