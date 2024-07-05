Capital’s I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on Interior

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Senate Chairman on Friday referred the agenda items pertaining to I-14 and I-15 sectors facing negligence of the civic agency for past many years for further debate in its Committee on Interior to hold further debate for positive conclusions.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar in response to the question of Senator Shahadat Awan highlighting negligence and incompetence of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in providing water supply to I-14 sector and possession of plots to the allottees of Sector I-14 for the past 25 years during the question hour session of the second meeting of the 334th Senate session urged the chair to move the agenda to the Committee.

Senator Tarar said the issue was pertinent and a classic case depicting inability of many previous governments to address the issue.

He said the matter raised by the Senator should be sent to the interior committee where the CDA should regularly take up the matter.

Commenting on Sector I-15 issue, Tarar said the I-15 sector was conceived in 1995 and then 2005 and 2014 its layout plans were changed to promote vertical buildings, whereas after many brainstorming and tug of war on vertical and horizontal development it was decided to promote both vertical and horizontal buildings in the sector in a sustainable and ecofriendly matter.

He informed that there were 10,000 allottees but 900 applications were eceived from July 1st and 25 individuals were accommodated. “This issue should not be lingered on further as the process has started and the possession of plots will increase with the passage of time,” he added.

Earlier, Senator Shahadat Awan said the I-14 water pipelines were installed that have been rusting for the past five years as the contractor had gone in litigation in the local court that halted the project. “Why CDA placed pipelines in a disputed land? Why CDA is not taking up the matter? The question should be sent to the Committee,” he demanded the House.

On his second question, Senator Awan said the I-15 sector was initiated for after 25 years as its allotment was started, but the CDA should be held accountable for its complacency and incompetence for not ensuring the action on required.

Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan in her supplementary added that the CDA was taking arbitrary decisions in shifting the prices of the plots in Sector I-15 which should be probed through the relevant forum to give relief to the masses.

