Capital’s Nine Police Stations Set To Get Modern Makeovers With Rs 873m Bids
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is set to witness the construction of nine modern police stations as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited electronic bids worth Rs 873 million for the projects.
An official told APP on Sunday that tenders have been issued for the construction of police stations at Humak, Loi Bher, Kirpa, Khanna, Koral, Nilore, Phulgran, Sangjani and Shams Colony. He said the initiative aims to modernize policing infrastructure and provide citizens with better facilities in line with the growing urban needs of the capital.
He said each project carries an estimated cost of Rs 95.196 million, while the Koral police station has been allocated Rs 111.30 million. The tenders fall under CDA’s Procurement and Contracts Wing, with bid submissions scheduled from September 22 to September 26, 2025.
He said the new police stations would be constructed with modern design and facilities, helping to resolve public issues efficiently and strengthening community policing.
Raja Tahir Azad, a resident of Khanna police station jurisdiction, termed the construction of new buildings a positive step. He said the condition of Khanna police station had deteriorated over the years and the new modern facility would greatly benefit residents.
Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna, Aamir Hayat, told APP that the new construction would provide visiting citizens a friendly and clean environment while boosting the morale of his team.
Similarly, SHO Shams Colony, Shahnawaz Dogar, told APP that a modern and well-equipped police station was the need of the hour, as it would allow citizens to be seated with dignity and access services more easily through separate counters for different sections.
He added that such modern infrastructure would not only facilitate the public but also enhance the overall efficiency of the police force in Islamabad.
