UrduPoint.com

Capital's Panagahs To Get Digital Monitoring System Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:18 PM

Capital's Panagahs to get Digital monitoring system soon

After the successful launch of the country's first ever free shelter and food providing initiative the authorities concerned have decided to launch digital monitoring system next week in various Panagahs (shelter homes) existing in different parts of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :After the successful launch of the country's first ever free shelter and food providing initiative the authorities concerned have decided to launch digital monitoring system next week in various Panagahs (shelter homes) existing in different parts of the Federal capital.

The decision was made during a recent high level meeting conducted by the Prime Minister who also gave strict directions to digitize the Panagahs within a week, Assistant Director Bait ul Mal PBM Sultan Mehmood told APP.

He said Panagahs were serving with dignity, where there was no compromise on the quality of service, maintenance, hygiene and cleanliness alongwith food quality and quantity.

"Panagahs will serve the marginalized strata of society by providing them temporary accommodation along with two times meal," he told.

The Panagahs in this way would assist deserving people who come to metropolitan cities in search of employment, education, and health facilities that would be able to avail temporary accommodation and facilities free of cost, he added.

To a question, he said it was estimated that some 400 beneficiaries would be served dinner and a 100 beneficiaries would be offered bed and breakfast facility.

"Maximum period of stay shall be for three days which is extendable for another week on the need and request of beneficiaries," he concluded.

\395

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree to reinforce efforts for peac ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to reinforce efforts for peace in Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 Police sets up gender protection unit

Police sets up gender protection unit

3 minutes ago
 European stocks drop in early trade

European stocks drop in early trade

3 minutes ago
 European Commission to Present Gas Market Reform P ..

European Commission to Present Gas Market Reform Proposals by Year End - Commiss ..

3 minutes ago
 Three Injured as Earthquake Hits Northeast of Japa ..

Three Injured as Earthquake Hits Northeast of Japan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Officers Union Believes Destroying Militant Traini ..

Officers Union Believes Destroying Militant Training Network Is Key Task in Mali

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.