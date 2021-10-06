(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :After the successful launch of the country's first ever free shelter and food providing initiative the authorities concerned have decided to launch digital monitoring system next week in various Panagahs (shelter homes) existing in different parts of the Federal capital.

The decision was made during a recent high level meeting conducted by the Prime Minister who also gave strict directions to digitize the Panagahs within a week, Assistant Director Bait ul Mal PBM Sultan Mehmood told APP.

He said Panagahs were serving with dignity, where there was no compromise on the quality of service, maintenance, hygiene and cleanliness alongwith food quality and quantity.

"Panagahs will serve the marginalized strata of society by providing them temporary accommodation along with two times meal," he told.

The Panagahs in this way would assist deserving people who come to metropolitan cities in search of employment, education, and health facilities that would be able to avail temporary accommodation and facilities free of cost, he added.

To a question, he said it was estimated that some 400 beneficiaries would be served dinner and a 100 beneficiaries would be offered bed and breakfast facility.

"Maximum period of stay shall be for three days which is extendable for another week on the need and request of beneficiaries," he concluded.

