Capital’s Residents Enjoying Eco-friendly Rides In Electric Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The residents of federal capital were enjoying and feeling comfortable by commuting in electric buses, providing cheap and environmental friendly travel and access to various sectors of the metropolis.

Talking to APP, Waqar Ali, a resident of G-11, lauded the standards of the e-buses and said that with the commencement of mass transit public transport system in Islamabad the swarms of automobiles would reduce and enable a modern commute facility in a modernized fashion for the citizens.

He said that he was travelling regularly to these electric buses and feeling-relaxed till the destination, as the buses were established on international standards with spacious seats, inbuilt air conditioning system as compared to poor public transport vehicles with untidy seats, tightly packed occupancy and pathetic services of the transporters.

He further appreciated the landmark initiative of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to launch the electric buses in various sectors of the city that were not covered under the erstwhile Metro Bus service.

Huma Rafique, a student reside of G-8 Markaz, said that being a student, she was commuting on the public e-transport which she considered as cheaper and eco-friendly as compared to others.

She was not only enjoying rides on the electric vehicles, but appreciated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for launching this mega project as it had already launched Metro Bus Service for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Earlier, the electric bus service in federal capital was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. The masses have showered special praise to this service for making all sectors of the capital accessible.

Moreover, the CDA was charging a flat Rs 50 fare from each passenger. The charging points have already been set up for the electric buses on an emergency basis at the Convention Center and H-9 to ensure seamless operations.

More Stories From Pakistan