CAP's 16th Celebrations : Pride For Organizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, the esteemed Founder and Patron of the Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP), expressed her deep pride as the organization completed its 16th year of dedicated service.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she reaffirmed CAP's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's rich heritage and culture. She highlighted the significance of CAP's mission, stating, "Together, we are not just collecting stories; we are safeguarding the essence of our identity for generations to follow."

The milestone was celebrated at the National History Museum (NHM), coinciding with World Heritage Day, underscoring CAP's dedication to preserving Pakistan's legacy. The NHM, curated by CAP in partnership with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Government of Punjab, serves as a poignant tribute to the nation's history.

Notable figures including Kasim Kasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse school System, Nadir Mumtaz, CEO of Apothecare (Fazal Din’s), and Nighat Ali, Executive Director of LGS, graced the celebrations. CAP board Members, Rishm Najm and Jalal Salahuddin hosted the guests at NHM as they were treated to a night tour of the museum, immersing themselves in Pakistan's narrative through virtual reality (VR), hologram, and digital installations.

As CAP commemorates 16 years of preserving heritage, it looks ahead to bridging generational gaps caused by educational resource disparities, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a culturally rich future for Pakistan.

