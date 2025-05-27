CAPS holds seminar “Religion along the Ancient Silk Route: Dialogue and Connectivity in the BRI Era”

A seminar was hosted by the Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) on Tuesday reignited conversation around one of history’s greatest highways of culture, trade, and belief — the Silk Route — and how its legacy is being reshaped by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A seminar was hosted by the Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) on Tuesday reignited conversation around one of history’s greatest highways of culture, trade, and belief — the Silk Route — and how its legacy is being reshaped by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The event, titled “Religion along the Ancient Silk Route: Dialogue and Connectivity in the BRI Era”, gathered scholars, diplomats, and policy experts to explore the historical, cultural, and religious ties along the Silk Route and how China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is reshaping the dynamics of multicultural engagement in today’s multipolar world, said a press release.

Dr. Gulshan opened the seminar by highlighting the Silk Route’s importance not just for trade, but as a powerful channel of cultural and religious interaction over centuries. She welcomed participants and introduced the theme, setting the stage for a day of thought-provoking dialogue.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Saira said that China is moving forward with a renewed global vision, where the emergence of a “Chinese order” is becoming increasingly evident. She underscored that the BRI is more than an economic venture—it is a vehicle for people-to-people connectivity that reflects the broader trend of emerging multipolarity. According to her, such connectivity fosters mutual understanding and can be instrumental in conflict reduction through intercultural dialogue.

Prof. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq stressed that the success of BRI depends on more than physical infrastructure—it must also embrace cultural inclusivity. He advocated for cultural exchange programs between China and its partner nations, particularly across Muslim-majority regions with historic ties to China.

He reminded the audience that China has a long-standing relationship with Muslim communities in Central and South Asia, and that these shared histories offer a solid foundation for cooperation today.

He highlighted that these civilizational linkages offer fertile ground for deepening modern cooperation, particularly through cultural exchanges that reflect shared values and mutual respect.

From Hong Kong University, a scholar of religion and China studies, Prof. David Palmer shared insights on how the BRI is opening new avenues for religious and cultural interaction, especially in the Global South. He noted the historical blend of spiritual and political authority in China, and suggested that now is the right time to revive ties between China and the Muslim world through academic, artistic, and interfaith collaboration.

Concluding the seminar, Dr. Khalid Rehman reflected on the enduring spiritual significance of the Silk Route. He called for renewed academic and institutional efforts to explore how past religious and cultural linkages can inform future cooperation under the BRI framework.