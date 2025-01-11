CAPS holds vigil in solidarity with South Korea following tragic plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) held a candlelight vigil here on Friday, at National Press Club (NPC) to honor the victims of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash and express solidarity with the people of South Korea.

The vigil, which took place, was a solemn gathering where attendees paid their respects to the 179 lives lost in the tragic accident at Muan International Airport on December 29th, 2024, said a press release.

The event provided an opportunity for members of the community to offer condolences and support to the South Korean people during their period of national mourning.

"We gather here tonight, at the National Press Club, with heavy hearts, united in solidarity and grief," said Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Senior Vice President of CAPS, during his speech at the vigil. "On behalf of the Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies, Pakistan, I extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of all those who perished in this tragic accident. Our vigil tonight is a testament to our solidarity. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends in South Korea as they navigate this difficult time."

The event served as a platform to remember the victims and reflect on the importance of international cooperation and safety in the aviation industry. "This tragedy reminds us of the fragility of life and the importance of global compassion," Dr.

Shoaib added. "Let us remember the victims of this tragedy, and let their memories inspire us to work together for a safer, more compassionate, and more unified world."

"This tragedy underscores the interconnectedness of our world," Dr. Shoaib stated. "It is during times of grief and hardship that it is crucial to come together in empathy and offer our support to one another."

Kashif Zaheer, a passionate public activist, and Chairman of the Global Youth Association, also addressed the vigil. "As someone who deeply values human life and dignity, I share in the grief for the lives lost in the Jeju Air tragedy and the ongoing violence in Palestine," he said. "This vigil is a powerful statement of solidarity, and our voices can help drive meaningful change. We are committed to advocating for peace and working towards a future of hope and healing."

South Korea has also stood beside Pakistan in times of calamities. People of South Korea have extended support during Earthquake of 2005, Floods of 2010 and recent disastrous floods of 2022. They have also contributed to the development of M1 Motorway and transportation facilities. Hundreds of students from Pakistan are already studying in the best universities of South Korea and students from South Korea are studying in Pakistani institutions.