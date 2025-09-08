Open Menu

CAPS, UMT Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:23 PM

The Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) and the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening academic linkages and promoting collaborative research

The agreement outlines cooperation in a wide range of areas, including joint research projects, academic exchanges, organization of conferences and seminars, and internship opportunities for students, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Both institutions expressed their commitment to working together in advancing knowledge and producing impactful scholarship in the fields of political science, international relations, and regional studies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President CAPS Dr. Khuram Iqbal highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships between think tanks and academic institutions.

“This MoU will create opportunities for collaborative research and knowledge-sharing that will contribute to policy-relevant insights and academic growth in Pakistan", he added.

Chairperson of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, UMT, Dr. Usman Askari, noted, "UMT values partnerships that provide our students and faculty with opportunities for meaningful engagement. This collaboration with CAPS will further strengthen our research capacity and broaden our academic outreach.”

The ceremony was attended by the General Secretary CAPS, Umair Pervez Khan, Joint Secretary CAPS, Sardar Bakhsh, Assistant Professor Dr. Tayyaba Hasnain, and Dr. Sadaf Arshad who witnessed the signing and reaffirmed their support for the partnership.

On the occasion, souvenirs were exchanged between the two institutions as a gesture of goodwill.

