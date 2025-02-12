'Capstone Project Poster' Competition Held At UoS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha organized a Capstone Project Poster Competition,
showcasing innovative ideas from students in the fields of Artificial Intelligence,
Medical Image Processing, and E-Commerce applications.
The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas who appreciated
the students efforts and encouraged them to introduce their ideas to the
market on Wednesday.
He highlighted that the projects effectively addressed real-world challenges.
The faculty members, including Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dean of the Faculty of Computing
and IT and Dr Hafiz Muhammad Faisal Shehzad, Chairman of the Computer
Science Department and a good number of students attended the event.
To evaluate the projects, a distinguished jury panel was formed, featuring Naveed Sharif from
the Institute of Art and Design and Khansa Saleem from the Department
of Computer Science.
They assessed the projects, provided valuable suggestions, and guided students
on improving their work.
To recognize creativity and dedication, cash prizes were awarded to the best projects,
encouraging students to continue their innovative journey in technology.
