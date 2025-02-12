Open Menu

'Capstone Project Poster' Competition Held At UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

'Capstone Project Poster' Competition held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha organized a Capstone Project Poster Competition,

showcasing innovative ideas from students in the fields of Artificial Intelligence,

Medical Image Processing, and E-Commerce applications.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas who appreciated

the students efforts and encouraged them to introduce their ideas to the

market on Wednesday.

He highlighted that the projects effectively addressed real-world challenges.

The faculty members, including Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dean of the Faculty of Computing

and IT and Dr Hafiz Muhammad Faisal Shehzad, Chairman of the Computer

Science Department and a good number of students attended the event.

To evaluate the projects, a distinguished jury panel was formed, featuring Naveed Sharif from

the Institute of Art and Design and Khansa Saleem from the Department

of Computer Science.

They assessed the projects, provided valuable suggestions, and guided students

on improving their work.

To recognize creativity and dedication, cash prizes were awarded to the best projects,

encouraging students to continue their innovative journey in technology.

Recent Stories

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

26 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

2 hours ago
Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

2 hours ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

2 hours ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

3 hours ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan