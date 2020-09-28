UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capt Abdullah Zafar Embraces Martyrdom Amid Fire Clash With Terrorist In SW

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Capt Abdullah Zafar embraces martyrdom amid fire clash with terrorist in SW

Pakistan Army Captain Abdullah Zafar embraced martyrdom amid fire clash with terrorists in Shakai area of South Waziristan while leading patrolling party to check terrorist move in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Captain Abdullah Zafar embraced martyrdom amid fire clash with terrorists in Shakai area of South Waziristan while leading patrolling party to check terrorist move in the area.

On intelligence of terrorists presence in Shakai, South Wazirstan, Security Forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Monday.

It added that during one such late night patrol on Sunday in Shakai, South Wazirstan, terrorists opened fire on the patrolling party.

"During exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat."The security forces cordoned off the area for clearance operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Kohat Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

1 hour ago

DC reviews anti-encroachment campaign

2 minutes ago

MIT reforms focused on improving healthcare servic ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court stays release of American Journalist ..

2 minutes ago

Yerevan's International Airport Operates Normally ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.