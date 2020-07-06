Capt Karnal Sher Khan remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 06 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday paid rich tributes to the services of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, who had offered supreme sacrifice of his life for the defence of the motherland.

Paying homage to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on his martyrdom anniversary in the State's metropolis, the prime minister said that Shaheed Karnal Sheir Khan and his companions had laid down their precious lives in line with defending their motherland and their sacrifices would always be remained a guideline and strong source of inspirations for the coming generations.

Haider said that even enemy had admitted their valour and courage. He underlined the need for demonstrating the same spirit by the nation and absolute strength and courage for the defence of the country.