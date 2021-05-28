UrduPoint.com
Capt (r) Islam Gul Joins NSPP, Hassan Posted DG PSA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Capt (r) Islam Gul joins NSPP, Hassan posted DG PSA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in pursuance of Government of Pakistan Establishment Division notification, has relieved Capt (retd) islam Gul, a PAS BS-21 officer, earlier performing as DG Provincial Services academy (PSA) to enable him join his new assignment under the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) in the best public interest with immediate effect.

The competent authority has posted Ahmad Hassan, a PCS SG BS-21 officer as DG Provincial Services Academy Peshawar against the vacant post by upgrading the post from BS-20 to BS-21 personally for the officer in the larger public interest, hence forthwith, a notification said on Friday.

