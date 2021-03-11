Capt (R) Saif Anjum given additional charge of ACS S.Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Captain (Retd) Saif Anjum, the secretary Irrigation department Punjab was entrusted additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Saif Anjum given charge for period of three month, till regular appointment of new additional chief secretary South Punjab.