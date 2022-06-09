Capt (R) Tahir Nadeem assumes charge of DG KPRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Captain (R) Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem Thursday assumed the charge of the director general, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

Earlier, former director general Fayyaz Ali Shah relinquished the charge after briefing the newly appointed DG KPRA about working, achievements and challenges of the organization.

Tahir Nadeem presented a shield to outgoing director general at a formal introductory meeting with the officers of KPRA.