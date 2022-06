Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani assigned additional charge of Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Muhammed Iqbal Memon, an officer of PAS (BS-21), Commissioner Karachi Division, has been granted 6 days Ex-Pakistan leave to visit North America and Dubai on private affairs with effect from June 11 to June 16.

Capt. (Retd.) Abdul Sattar Issani, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, South, Karachi has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Commissioner Karachi Division, during the leave period of Muhammad Iqbal Memon, according a notification.