Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Assume Charge As DC Khyber
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:09 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Captain (Retd), Bilal Shahid Rao has officially assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Khyber, marking the start of his administrative duties.
In an introductory meeting with the DC office staff, he emphasized the importance of enhancing public service delivery.
Accompanied by key officials, including Additional DC (General) Ehsanullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Gul Nawaz Afridi, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Rao outlined his commitment to addressing the needs of the community.
He urged the staff to prioritize efficient service and to respond swiftly to the legitimate concerns of the public.
