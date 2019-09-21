UrduPoint.com
Capt (Rtd) Safdar Bail Extended Till October 12 In Scuffle With Police Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:55 PM

Capt (Rtd) Safdar bail extended till October 12 in scuffle with police case

Pre-arrest bail of Capt (Rtd) Safdar, son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been extended till October 12 by a Sessions Court in scuffle with police case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Pre-arrest bail of Capt (Rtd) Safdar, son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been extended till October 12 by a Sessions Court in scuffle with police case.Court has stopped police from arresting him in this case .Additional Sessions Judge Tajamul Shahzad heard an application filed by Safdar for extending his bail, fearing that he might be arrested in cases against him.According to media report the application indicated that the police had registered a case against the petitioner for scuffling with policemen when his wife, Maryam Nawaz, was produced before an accountability court.

The petition bail claimed that the Captain had registered a case against Safdar on political grounds against the facts.The application further claimed that the case has been lodged against the petitioner, contrary to the facts, based on political grounds.Meanwhile, police sought more time from the court to conclude the investigation into the incident.

The court accepted the request and directed police to present the investigation report in the court.

