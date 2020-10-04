UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capt Safdar Booked In Treason Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Capt Safdar booked in treason case

GUJRANWALA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Satellite police have registered a treason case against Capt Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Capt Safdar had passed derogatory remarks against the national institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of Imran Khalid Butt MPA.

Javed Latif, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Abid Raza Kotla were among others who attended the meeting.

The police have also nominated Imran Khalid Butt MPA in the case.

Capt Safdar had also threatened to hold public meeting forcibly on October 16, in which, Maryam Nawaz would address.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Threatened Muhammad Safdar Awan Imran Khalid Khurram Dastgir Khan October Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

1 minute ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

1 hour ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.