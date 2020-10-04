Capt Safdar booked in treason case

GUJRANWALA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Satellite police have registered a treason case against Capt Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Capt Safdar had passed derogatory remarks against the national institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of Imran Khalid Butt MPA.

Javed Latif, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Abid Raza Kotla were among others who attended the meeting.

The police have also nominated Imran Khalid Butt MPA in the case.

Capt Safdar had also threatened to hold public meeting forcibly on October 16, in which, Maryam Nawaz would address.