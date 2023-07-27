Capt Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, paid tribute on 75th anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Thursday to highlight his courage and valour exhibited while defending motherland in the battlefield of Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Director General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Area (RGSA) laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujjar Khan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

The wreath laying ceremony was attended by people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the Shuhada (martyrs).

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 75th Shahadat (martyrdom) Anniversary.

His matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve and fortitude would always be remembered.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who demonstrated indomitable courage and valour in defence of motherland and embraced Shahadat at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar's martyrdom anniversary served as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the ISPR said.