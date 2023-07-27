Open Menu

Capt Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, Paid Tribute On 75th Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Capt Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, paid tribute on 75th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Thursday to highlight his courage and valour exhibited while defending motherland in the battlefield of Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Director General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Area (RGSA) laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujjar Khan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

The wreath laying ceremony was attended by people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the Shuhada (martyrs).

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 75th Shahadat (martyrdom) Anniversary.

His matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve and fortitude would always be remembered.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who demonstrated indomitable courage and valour in defence of motherland and embraced Shahadat at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar's martyrdom anniversary served as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

6 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

13 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan