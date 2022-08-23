UrduPoint.com

Capt. Usman Assumes Charge As CDA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Capt. Usman assumes charge as CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, Grade-20 Officer of Pakistan Administrative Services on Tuesday assumed the charge as Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to a CDA spokesman, on the very first day in office, Captain Usman inspected the under-construction Margallah Avenue and directed the formations concerned to complete the project as soon as possible. He also inaugurated Trail 7 in Margallah Hills adjoining Sector C-12.

The new CDA chairman, in his remarks on the occasion, said it was his top most priority to make the capital city more beautiful and green.

He directed the officials that the ongoing development projects in the capital territory should be completed timely as no delay would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that his office would observe an open door policy to facilitate the general public.

Capt. Muhammad Usman Younis previously served in Punjab at various important positions, including Secretary Primary Health, Director General of Punjab food Authority and Commissioner Lahore.

